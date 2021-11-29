Angelo Kostas Feros, best known as Kody, was born on September 29, 1985, and went to be with the Lord on November 25, 2021. Funeral services will be held Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Sherwood Baptist Church Chapel. Rev. John Spencer and Rev. Tom Pollock will officiate. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery next to his beloved grandparents.
Angelo was born in Albany, GA and raised in Albany and Donalsonville, GA and graduated from Westover High School in 2004. He was a talented carpenter with a specialty in tile. He was also a mechanic, and certified in air conditioning repair. Angelo never knew a stranger, and would light up any room he walked into with his outgoing and hilarious nature. He was a true free spirit, and never let the small things bother him. He was made with a heart of gold that would often pick flowers to give away. Angelo would do anything for anyone. He loved a good time and always wanted everyone included. His smile and laughter would stick with you when he left.
Angelo lived to fish, hunt, and spend time with his friends and family. He also enjoyed golfing, dirt bikes, grilling, anything outdoors, and getting dressed up. He collected guns and antiques of all kinds. Angelo was an avid duck and deer hunter most all of his life, but also hunted quail, dove, and squirrel. Angelo was an extremely skilled angler in both fresh and salt water. He currently holds several records and titles in both, and fishing was his overall favorite pastime.
Angelo was especially fond of children and loved animals. He made a point to take as much time as he could with the children of family and friends and always wanted one of his own. Angelo had a childlike heart himself, and carried a loving, caring, calm and humorist nature, that will truly be missed; always loved, but never forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Lewis Slagle, Hazel Virginia Slagle Jon Kostos Feros and Martha C. Feros.
Survivors include his mother, Linda Slagle Womack (Jim), father, Angelo Feros (Judy), long-time girlfriend, Aerica Ridgeway all of Albany, GA, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Friday at 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at Sherwood Baptist Church Atrium.
