Mrs. Anita Ann Jones-Pitts, 60, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, GA. Her graveside service will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Coleman, GA. Reverend Keith Crocker will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of the final arrangements.
Precious memories of Anita will forever remain with: her beloved husband, Ronnie Pitts; her sons, Cedric Jones and Trent Pitts, both of Cuthbert; grandson, Cartier Jones (C.J.) of Augusta, GA; her siblings, Eddie Jones and Harvey Jones of Rochester, NY, Lula Smith, Verlene McFolley, and Sandy (Daniel) Jones of Coleman, GA, and Hurder Jones and Shon Jones of Philadelphia, PA; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Pitts of Cuthbert, GA; in-laws, Betty Jones, Betty (Jessie) Tarver, Sandra Pitts, Elaine Pitts, Eric Pitts, Tonya Pitts, Jeffery (Myrical) Pitts, and Darrin Pitts, all of Cuthbert, GA, Tiffany Pitts of Albany, GA, and Towanda Pitts Porter of Columbus, GA; a special niece, Danielle "Shay" Wilson; a special cousin/aunt, Vanita Walker; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.