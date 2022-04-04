Anita Elen Brown (Blalock)Leesburg, GAAnita Elen Brown (Blalock), 64, of Leesburg, GA died 4/4/2022 in Albany, GA, Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
