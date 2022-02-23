...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO
10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and south central and
southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Ann Carolyn Heidt King, 91, of Albany died Monday January 10, 2022 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, GA.
Her Celebration of Life service will be at 1pm on Saturday March 5, 2022 at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Home with viewing one hour before from 12 to 1pm. Graveside service to follow immediately at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Ike Branch and Rev. Susan Beverly will be officiating.
Mrs. King was born September 16, 1930, in Metcalf, GA to Joseph R. Heidt and Erma Mathews Heidt. Mrs. King was retired from the Family Christian Bookstore where she worked as a clerk in later years. Her most important job, though, was being a Godly wife and mother. She was always active in church, Albany Grace Church of the Nazarene and then First Southern Methodist of Albany.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. King.
She is survived by 3 sons and 1 daughter: Rusty King (Stephanie) of Richardson, TX, David King (Christie) of Pompano Beach, FL, Richard King (Susie) of Clearwater, FL and Marcia King Porter (Tommy) of Albany, GA. She is also survived by7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandsons and a host of nieces and nephews.
