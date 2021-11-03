Ann Duke Dollar, 90, of Albany, GA, died Thursday, November 4, 2021 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 8, 2021 at 11:00 am at Avalon United Methodist Church. Rev. Anna Miller will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Dollar was born in Dublin, GA on May 7, 1931 to Earnest and Anna Duke. She was raised in Wrightsville, GA and graduated from Brewton High School and was a star basketball player. Mrs. Dollar moved to Albany, GA from Charleston, SC in the late 1950's. She remained in Albany for the rest of her life. She was a member of Avalon United Methodist Church and a member of the Samaritan Sunday School Class. For many years "Mrs. Ann" served as the hostess at Avalon. She was fondly famous for her "made from scratch" biscuits and delicious cakes. Mrs. Dollar was an accomplished seamstress and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Mrs. Dollar was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Milton Dollar.
Survivors include her children, Mike (Dollie) Dollar and Jerry Dollar, all of Albany, GA, Angie (Barry) Batson of Buford, GA and Karen (Greg) Leach of Tifton, GA, a half-brother, Plunky (Joan) Duke of Lilburn, GA, a half-sister, Earnestine Duke of Wrightsville, GA, surviving grandchildren include, Stephanie (Tony) Najjar of and Jeremy Dollar of all of Albany, GA Brook (Flynn) Miller of Athens, GA, Savannah (Rob) Smith of Medford Lakes, NJ, Jessica (Chandler) Amerson of Athens, GA, Jonathan (Morgan) Batson of Flowery Branch, GA, Jordan (Matthew) Cawley of Savannah, GA, Jacob Foster of Morgan, GA and Hannah Foster of Perth, Australia and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition, Mrs. Dollar is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Avalon United Methodist Church on Monday, November 8, 2021 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mrs. Dollar to Avalon United Methodist Church, 3018 Gillionville Rd., Albany, GA, 31721.
The family will be at the residence of Mike and Dollie Dollar, 2900 Shannon Road, Albany, GA.
