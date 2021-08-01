Ann F. Cannon, 89, of Albany, GA, died August 1, 2021 at Willson Hospice House. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Bart Cannon will officiate. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery.
Mrs. Cannon was born in Smithville, GA to Daniel and Maureen Faust. She grew up in Smithville and graduated from Smithville High School. She married Lamar Bartow Cannon in 1949 and moved to Leesburg, GA.
Mrs. Cannon attended Business School in Albany, GA. She served as the first woman County Executive Director in the Lee County ASCS Office for the State of Georgia. She held that position until her retirement in 1991. She moved to Albany in 1975 and was a member of the First Baptist Church.
Mrs. Cannon was smart business woman and had a strong personality accompanied with a sweet spirit. She loved flowers, gardening, cooking and her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Bartow Cannon and an infant granddaughter, Kristan M. Cannon.
Survivors include her children, Candy Cannon Land (Keith) of Albany, GA, J. M. "Mike" Cannon (Donna) of Lee County, GA , Jeffrey Cannon (Kay) of Panacea, FL, and D.L. "Danny" Cannon of Bogart, GA, a sister, Gloria Faust Lowery of Albany, GA, her grandchildren, Jonathan L. "Jon" Cannon of Bogart, GA, Stephanie Cannon of Loveland, CO, Christina Woods of Nashville, TN, Laura Verenakis (Jay) of Panama City Beach, FL, Leslie Presley (Jason) of Albany, GA, Jenny Klement (Sam) of Dothan, AL, Heather Harman (Mark) of Chattanooga, TN and Bart Cannon (Jessica) of Oneonta, AL, Matthew "Matt" Lamar Cannon of Albany, GA, and her great-grandchildren, Anna Klement, Abbey McFay, Cannon Klement, Caroline Presley, Cooper Presley, Will Verenakis, Walker Verenakis, Maggie Cannon, Abigail Cannon, Marshall Cannon, Andrew Cannon, Jonathan Cannon and Penelope
Corman-Cannon.
The family will receive friends Wednesday before the funeral from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mrs. Cannon to The Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707.
