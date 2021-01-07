Ann Howell Cook, 70, of Leesburg, died Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Born December 20, 1950 in Tifton, GA, Mrs. Cook was the daughter of the late William Nathaniel Howell and Irene Elizabeth Turner Howell. She was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Howell. Mrs. Cook was a retired social worker.
Survivors include her husband, James Cook of Leesburg; a daughter, Jaime Cook (Blake Rogers) of Leesburg; a sister, June Howell Coker (Jerry) of Doerun; two brothers, William "Bill" Howell (Susan) of California and Harold Howell (Beth) of Sylvester; four grandchildren, Autumn McSwain, Zelda McSwain, Rozzlynn Rogers, and Mazey Rogers.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
