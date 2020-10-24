Mrs. Ann Pippin Norris, 92, of Albany died Saturday Oct 24, 2020 at her son's residence in North Augusta, SC.
Her funeral service will be held Tuesday 1:00PM at Gillionville Baptist Church with interment to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Roy Cook will be officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12:30PM to 1:00PM at the Church.
Born in Albany, GA, she was the daughter of C. M. Pippin Sr. and Alma Wright Pippin.
Mrs. Norris was a member of Gillionville Baptist Church and the Ladies Auxiliary with the American Legion.
She was preceded in death by her son Alan Norris and a sister Hazel Sellars.
Survivors include her son Keith Norris and his wife Elizabeth of North Augusta, SC; a daughter Deborah Sanders and her husband Hollis of Camilla, GA; a grandson Jason Norris; a brother Bubba Pippin of Albany; nieces and nephews Trina Lawrence, Leah Harding, Trey Pippin and Scott Pippin.
