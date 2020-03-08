Anna Bass McGregor Brice, 74, of Albany, GA., died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Willson Hospice House. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Ann Heinemann will officiate.
A native of Waycross, Ms. Brice resided in Albany since 1954. She worked in administration for various banks in the area until her retirement. She was a member of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son Clay Brice and his wife Christy of Atlanta, GA., her daughter Piper Parrish and her husband Steve of Monticello, FL., her grandchildren, Sydney Brice, Landon Brice, Brooke Hadley and Cole Parrish and a brother, Hal McGregor.
Those desiring may make donations in memory of Ms. Brice to Willson Hospice House 320 Foundation Lane Albany, GA 31707.
