Anna Strickland
Albany, GA
Anna Jane Strickland (York)
Anna Jane York Strickland, 78, of Albany, formerly of Moultrie, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her home.
Due to the ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, a graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Cobb-Suncrest Memorial Gardens in Moultrie, GA with the Rev. Stanley Norman officiating.
Born June 21, 1941 in Colquitt County, GA, she was the daughter of the late Frank Anderson York and Mary Elizabeth Young York. Mrs. Strickland was a homemaker and a member of Mercedes Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Stevens Strickland; sisters, Alma Porter, Azalee Konorosky, Aretta Taylor and Annie Reese; brothers, Alfred York, Freddy York and Acie York.
Survivors include her daughter, Andrea Lindsey and Ronald of Albany, GA; son, Michael Strickland and Jan of Edison, GA; grandchildren, Jacob Lindsey, Brittany Sampley and D.J., Michael Shane Strickland, Steven Lane Strickland; great-grandchildren, Jesse Sampley, Payton Sampley, Tabitha Sampley; sisters, Avis Norman of Moultrie, GA, Audrey Dozier of Leesburg, GA, Arnestteen Adams and Herb of Manchester, GA; brother Alvin York and Raycine of Windsor, NC; and numerous other family members.
Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
Cobb Funeral Chapel
Moultrie, GA 31768
(229) 985-3704
