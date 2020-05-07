Anne Elizabeth Reeves, of Morris, GA., died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula, AL. Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery in Ft. Gaines. Rev. Phil Thomas will officiate. Friends are welcome to attend, however social distancing is required.
A native of Thomaston, GA., Mrs. Reeves currently resided in Morris, GA. She worked in the retail industry for many years and retired from Family Mart. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Everett Reeves, of Morris, GA., her children, Jerry Allen Reeves (Betsy) of Albany, GA., Kenny Wade Reeves of Morris, GA., and Robin Elizabeth McNutt (Ricky) of Leesburg, GA., her grandchildren, Joshua Reeves, Austin Reeves and his fiance Kristan Bass, KaylaAnn Weekley and Courtney Weekley and one great grandchild Everly Keene.
