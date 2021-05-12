Anne Shelnutt Williamson, 92, of Albany, died Thursday, May 13, 2021 at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 12 noon on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Kimbrell-Stern with interment to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. The Rev. William Collins will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday at Kimbrell-Stern beginning at 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral.
Mrs. Williamson was born in Greene County, GA and moved to Albany in 1953. She was a Charter member of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Mrs. Williamson was employed at Merts, retiring in 2009. She enjoyed dancing and playing bridge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Williamson, Jr., parents, Dock Hammond Shelnutt, Sr. and Noreen Cantrell Shelnutt.
Those desiring may send memorials to Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Rd., Albany, GA 31707, or to the Alzheimer's Association, act.alz.org.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.