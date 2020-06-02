Anne Louise (Bahun) Sikora, 97, died peacefully at home, with her family by her side, in Albany, Georgia on May 29, 2020.
Anne was born in Gary, Indiana on November 16, 1922, to Valentine and Katherine Bahun. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Ted R. Sikora.
Their dance for life began as sweethearts at Lew Wallace High School. They married prior to
Ted leaving for WWII. Upon his return they started their family of 3 children, continued the family grocery stores and then began Towne Agency which they owned until they moved to
Albany, Georgia in 1998.
Anne is survived by Ted R. Sikora II and his wife, Patricia, of Superior, Colorado, Jeffery J.
Sikora and his wife Judi, of Albany, Georgia, and one daughter Pamela Anne Donlon and her husband, Vincent of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Also survived by eight grandchildren, John
Newman, Austin Newman (Whitney), Megan Marco (Stephen), Erin Edwards (Philip), Zachary
Sikora (Brittany), Mary Elizebeth Sikora, Ted R. Sikora III (fiance Emily Gulbransen) Claire
Sikora and 11 great-grandchildren.
She loved her family, always put them first and was actively involved in all her children, grandchildren and great grand-children's lives. "Grammie" made all of them feel like they were the favorite one. She was polished, poised, lived with grace and her influence lives on in all of them.
Special thanks to Marie Wilson, Myrtle Wade, and Shantelle Shorter who provided loving care in the last year of her life. Thank you to Phoebe Hospice for their care and concern. And to
Dr. Kay Kitchen who delivered excellent healthcare. We would like to acknowledge Sharon
Randle who offered care, friendship and loving support for Anne and her husband, Ted, for many years.
A celebration of her life and interment ceremony will be held in Indiana at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, 2500
Dawson Rd Albany, GA 31707 or The Anchorage Inc, 162 Hampton Lane, Leesburg, GA 31763.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
