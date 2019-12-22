Dawson, GA
Annie B. Alston
Mother Annie B. Alston, 79, received her heavenly call on December 13, 2019. Her funeral was held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Countyline Missionary Baptist Church in Sasser, GA. Reverend Jack Johnson delivered the eulogy, and interment followed at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA.
Memories of Annie will be cherished by those she left behind: her devoted husband, Richard Lee Alston, Jr., of Bronwood, GA; daughters, Sheila Alston Brown of Bronwood, GA, and Dianne (Walter) Piper of Lithonia, GA; son-in-law, Cornelius Mitchell of Dawson, GA; grandchildren, Cornesia (Waltdrecous) Davis of Gainesville, FL, NiQuan (Ashley) Alston of Lithonia, GA, Cormia Mitchell, Cortia Mitchell, and Ellis Brown of Valdosta, GA, and Martavious Goshay; great grandchildren, Layla Rose Alston, Somer Goshay and Logan; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
