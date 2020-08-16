In humble submission to the will of God, the management & staff of J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Home sadly announce the passing of Ms. Annie Bell Jenkins . Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday August 19,2020 at 10 A.M. in the Greater Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will follow the service. Please keep the family of Ms. Annie Bell Jenkins in your prayers as we Reflect the Gracious Memories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.litmanfuneralservice.com.
Final Arrangement Entrusted
J.L.Litman Memorial Funeral Home
1202 E Clark Ave Albany, GA
2294308800
