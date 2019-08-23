Mrs. Annie Lou Carter, 88 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Wynfield Park Health And Rehabilitation Center.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:00AM at First Mount Olive Baptist Church, 512 Corn Avenue. Pastor Gary C. Sanders will officiate. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, 200 Cotton Avenue. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, August 23, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the home of Mrs. Carter's daughter, Mrs. Cora Cleveland, 303 Elizabeth Ave.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia
(229) 435-4813
