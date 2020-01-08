Newton, GA
Annie Mae Chapman
Annie Mae Collins Chapman, 84, of Newton passed away, Tuesday, January 07, 2020 at Lee County Nursing Home in Leesburg, Ga.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2019 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home with interment in Bellview Cemetery in Baker County. Rev. James Sanders will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Widner, Billy Widner, Gene Hall, Steven Dollar, Richard Dollar, and James Tucker. Honorary pallbearer will be Chester Chapman.
Born May 27, 1935 in Baker County, she was the daughter of the late J.W. Collins and Louise Butler Collins. Mrs. Chapman was a homemaker and a member of Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Chapman and son, James Lamar Chapman.
Survivors include two daughters, Jeanette (Gene) Phillips of Newton and Scarlet Marie (Rex) Widner of Leesburg; two sons, Tony Lee Chapman of Tallahassee and Edward Dwayne Chapman of Jacksonville; one sister, Jo Ann Yarbrough of Albany; seven grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2019 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Albany Community Hospice, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, Ga. 31707.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
