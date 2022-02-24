MS. ANNIE CLARA JESSIE, 88, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022. Her graveside service was held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Sardis Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Dr. Marvin Brown officiated. C.O. Hollow Mortuary was in charge of final arrangements.
Ms. Annie Clara Jessie was born to the late Frankie Mae Jessie Jackson and Cornell Shingles on August 15, 1933, in Graves (Terrell County), Georgia. She accepted Christ as her Savior at Rose Hill Baptist in Graves, GA.
Clara attended George Washington Carver School in Dawson, GA. She was employed by Southwest Georgia Community Action Council, Inc., as a dietician at the Neighborhood Service Center in Dawson, GA, from July 1985 - January 2001.
With her family by her side, Clara passed away, February 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by one child, Vincent Carl Jessie; six sisters, Janice Collier, Florence Hill, Shirley Banks, Ola Williams, Ira Benjamin, and Lillie Brown; and four brothers, Levi Lyles, Robert Collier, Eddie Brown, and Albert Benjamin; two stepsisters, Geneva Bell and Irene Jackson; and one stepbrother, Clint Jackson.
Precious memories of Clara will forever remain with those who loved her: her children, Vivian Whitehead (Ryllis) of Jacksonville, FL, and Angela Jessie and Vernon Jessie (Pat), all of Dawson, GA, and Gregory Jessie of Albany, GA; one sister, Mildred Smith of Jacksonville, FL; five brothers, Dr. Marvin Brown (Ruth) of Dawson, GA, Larry Collier of Atlanta, GA, Haron Jessie (Ruby) of Jacksonville, FL, and Carnell Shingles and Arthur Shingles, both of Cuthbert, GA; three stepsisters, Lillie Pearl Lumpkin of Dawson, GA, Dora Jackson of Atlanta, GA, and Otha Jackson of Columbus, GA; one stepbrother, Willie Fred Jackson of Dawson, GA; 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
