Annie Lou Daniel, age 84, of Americus, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Daniel was born in Deepstep, GA., November 3, 1934, to the late W. Jack and Lillar Ezell Durden. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Americus and also was a teacher for Mother's Morning Out at First Baptist Church. Mrs. Daniel was a medical technologist by profession but her greatest joy was being a homemaker.
Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at First Baptist Chapel from 10:00 Am until 11:00. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers include Bill Durden, Charlie Durden, Paul Phillips, Michael Scroggins, Chan English and Donnie English. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Thomas "Bennie" Daniel of Americus; a daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly Daniel and Chan English of Smyrna; four grandchildren, Brannon Daniel, Katlyn Daniel, Ella English and Pacey English; two great grandchildren, Benjamin Thomas Daniel and Henley Daniel; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sons, Benjamin Keith Daniel, and Kevin Thomas Daniel; four sisters, Ruth Hendrix, Marie Bruce, Gladys Durden and Mary Durden; and two brothers, William Durden and Jack Durden.
Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel is in charge of these arrangements.
