Sis. Annie L. Hairston, 77, with family by her side, transitioned to her next life on October 16, 2019. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Dawson, GA. Reverend Lucious Mitchell will deliver her eulogy. Interment will follow in Sardis Cemetery, Dawson, GA.
Precious memories of Sis. Hairston will linger on in the minds of her loved ones: six (6) children; John T. Walton (Plainfield NJ), Larry Walton (Albany), Tracy D. Walton (Dawson), David C. Hairston, (Plainfield NJ), Bernadette Hairston -Edwards (Lawrenceville, GA), Sherwood Hairston, Sr. (Dawson); (2) brothers: Thomas Whitting, David Whitting, and 1 sister, Mattie Desue. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: 1 brother, George L. (Lillie) Walton (Albany) and 2 sisters, Dollie Roberts (Dawson) and Ceola Ross (Atlanta), 9 grandchildren; 3 of which she raised as her own children: Jaronica L. Walton, DeWayne Walton and Sherwood Hairston, Jr., Dion'Andre Walton, Destiny S. Harris, Quintez M. Walton, Tiana M. Walton, Quentin D. Walton, and Christopher S. Edwards. 17 great grandchildren, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends including her dear friend Mrs. Epp (Ethel Willis).
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
