Ms. Annie Lee Reese, 66, passed away on April 3, 2021. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Countyline Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Sasser, GA. Reverend Joseph Moreland will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of final arrangements.
Precious memories of Ms. Reese and her legacy will always be cherished by her loving families which includes eight sisters: Beaulah Mae Williams of Albany, Ga.; Arlene Mallory (Curtis), William Pearl Hicks (Calvin), Betty Jean Reese, Deborah Starling (Samuel), Delois Mills, Katie Reese (Richard), and Shirley Reese (Terry); one brother, Willie James Reese (Roselyn); one sister-in-law, Lucy Reese, all of Dawson, Georgia; a host of nieces and nephews; very special friends: Brenda Barnum, Peggy Clyde, Sandy Perry, Mary Francis Jenkins, Carrie Jackson, Ollie Bell, Carolyn Hagan-Williams, Annie Mae Thornton, Essie Hogan, Veronica Clyde, Annie Lee Dennard, Alicia Mills, Linda Mills, Annie Mae Billings, Cornelius "Hammer" Durham, Rosetta Hunter, Rene Pickett, and a host of sorrowful friends.
