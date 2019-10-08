Annie Lois Benjamin
Albany, GA
Annie Lois Benjamin
Mrs. Annie Lois Benjamin, 96 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Lee County Health & Rehabilitation in Leesburg, Georgia.
Homegoing Services will be conducted today, Monday, October 7, 2019, at 12:00 Noon at Greater Cutliff Grove Baptist Church, 835 West Broad Avenue. Pastor McKinley Drake will officiate. Interment will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, Georgia. Visitation will be held on today from 11:00AM until the funeral hour at the church.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813

