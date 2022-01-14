Mrs. Annie Lois Graham Rayford was born to the late Tom Graham Sr., and the late Sarah Ella Graham in Worth County, September 16, 1927. Mrs. Rayford was the 13th child of the 14 children born to her parents, all have preceded her in death. Two sisters and two brothers grew up with Mrs. Rayford. They were Ella Mae Bennett, Mildred Gardner (RC), Roy and Tom, Jr. She was educated in the public schools of Worth, Mitchell and Dougherty counties. She graduated from Georgia Normal (Hazard) High School in 1945. She immediately matriculated at Georgia Normal College later becoming Albany State College and University, respectfully. She received a BS degree from Albany State College in 1950. Later she returned to the institution in 1975 where the Masters of Education was bestowed upon her.
At an early age Annie Lois joined St. Mary Baptist Church in East Dougherty County. She later joined the Mount Zion Baptist Church at its Whitney Avenue location where she taught Sunday School, worked with Vacation Bible School and sang in the Senior Choir.
On August 2, 1949, Lois was joined in Holy Matrimony to the late Sergeant Charles Rayford, Jr. They were blessed with one son, Charles Angelone Rayford, III. Charles and Lois shared 62 years of marriage.
On January 9, 2022, Annie Lois was called to rest. She was preceded in death by her husband and her son. Funeral Services was held Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Dr. Daniel Simmons officiated with Interment at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Mrs. Rayford was a true community activist. Aside from her educational experiences and contributions to her Alma Mater, she made many outstanding contributions to her community. She served as a Girl Scout Leader, president of the Jollye Jacks Federated Club, president of the Albany City Federation of Colored Women's Clubs, Albany Girls Club sponsor, and a member of the Mayor's Advisory Board for Albany.
Mrs. Rayford devoted 39 years to teaching in the public schools of Lee and Dougherty counties and Phillips County of Marvell, Arkansas. After her retirement, she continued to give service to the community.
She was a member of several professional, social and civic organizations including the Albany State National Alumni Association, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and Jollye Jacks Federated Club.
Her numerous awards include "Church Woman of the Year 2000" at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1994 Zeta of the Year, Beta Omega Zeta Chapter, three times Club Woman of the Year Jollye Jack Federated Club, Club Woman of the Year Georgia Federation of Women's Clubs, Hall of Fame - Albany State University for 2001Community Service. Mrs Rayford was very active in the church and her community. Several awards were bestowed upon her because of her dedication, love and respect she gave. Church ministries in which she served and supported:
- Baptist Training (Nurture for Baptist), Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, Bible Study, Senior Choir and others, General Mission and Circle II, September Birth Month Captain and a member of the Fowltwn Association 1st District Union Meeting.
Her memory will be cherished by three grandsons. Command Sergeant Dukane Rayford, Reginald Robinson and Michael (Henrietta) Williams. Her great grandchildren Allyson Rayford, Marcus and Jonathan Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins who highly respected her.
