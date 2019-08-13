Annie "Ann" Pearl Lunsford, 89, of Albany, peacefully passed away on August 11, 2019 at her home.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Hall and Hall Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in the chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Brooks and Rev. Bobby Harrell officiating. Following the services, she will be laid to rest beside her husband in Floral Memory Gardens.
Born May 29, 1930, Ann was the daughter of the late William and Ruby Smith. She was a faithful and active member of Sunnyside Baptist Church since 1957. She was also a member of the Go Forth Sunday school class. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and arts and crafts. A loving, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Ms. Lunsford will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Robert Lunsford.
Survivors include her three children, Carl R. Lunsford of Climax, Steve E. Lunsford and his wife Debbie of Albany, and Sherry A. Daniel and her husband Steffon of Albany; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Ms. Lunsford to Affinis Hospice at 507 N Jefferson St, Albany, GA 31701 or to The Gideons International.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home was given honor to serve the Lunsford family.
