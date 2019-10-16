Annie Ruth Mathis 95 of Albany, GA departed this October 12, 2019 at her residence. Funeral Service will be held, Saturday October 19, 2019 at 9 A.M. in the sanctuary of Union Missionary Baptist Church 214 E Oglethorpe Blvd, Albany, GA 31701. Pastor Dr. John A. Severson is the pastor and will provide the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Albany, GA. J L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service in charge of the funeral arrangements.
J.L. Litman Funeral Service
Albany, GA
229-430-8800
