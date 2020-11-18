Annie Morris Kessinger, 93, of Albany, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her daughter's home.
Her funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the graveside at Friendship Cemetery in Columbus, MS.
Mrs. Kessinger was born in Columbus, MS and had lived in Albany since 1975. She was a Presbyterian. Mrs. Kessinger retired from the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Kessinger, her parents, Grover Morris and Catherine Hopkins Morris, and her son, Joel Michael Killman.
Mrs. Kessinger is survived by two daughters: Kay Bracknell (Joe), Albany, GA, Teresa Killman, Columbus, MS; 1 granddaughter: Heather Adams; 1 great granddaughter: Kyla Killman; a stepdaughter: Sara Gifford, Divide, CO.
Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors are in charge of services in Albany, GA and Gunter & Peel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements in Columbus, MS.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send memorials to the Albany Rescue Mission, 604 N. Monroe St., Albany, GA 31701.
