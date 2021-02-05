Sister Annie Ophelia Davis, 79, passed on Wednesday, February 4, 2021. There will be a public visitation on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church at 110 E. Pine Street in Vienna, GA. Her graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Cuthbert, GA. Reverend Dr. Bobby G. West will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service of Dawson, GA, is in charge of final arrangements.
Sister Davis leaves to cherish her memories: her devoted husband of 56 years, Willie Davis; daughter, Chandra McCrary (Hosea, Sr.) of Morrow, GA; grandchildren, Hosea, Jr. "Mark", James , and Serita, all of Morrow, GA; great-granddaughter, Soraya Nevaeh; sister, Marilyn Freeney (Jacob) of Albany, GA; sisters-in-law, Sammie Jenkins of Dawson, GA, Samolyn Jenkins of Dawson, GA, Dorothy Jenkins of Albany, GA, Minnie Dockins of Cuthbert, GA, and Karen Johnson of Cuthbert, GA; brother-in-law Robert Davis (Ruth) of Atlanta, GA; a very special nephew reared like a brother, Bobby Jenkins (Naomi); a very close friend, Betty Ward; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
