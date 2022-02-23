...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO
10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and south central and
southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/
Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Ms. Annie Ruth Williams Hickman White, age 85, of Thomaston, passed away February 24, 2022. She was born in Columbus, GA daughter of the late Claude Williams and Nellie Tucker Williams. Ms. White lived in Albany for 10 years and Thomaston for 32 years before moving to Williamson to live with her daughter. In her younger years, she owned and operated her own restaurant, Chipper House, in the 60s and 70s. Mrs. White was an excellent cook and enjoyed feeding people. She also liked gardening, crafts and crocheting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husbands, John C. Hickman and James Matthew White III, her son, Claude "Ed" Hickman, daughters, baby Nell Hickman and Kathy Hickman, her grandson, Kyle Hankinson, and her brother, Curtis Williams.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Deborah and Hoyt Short of Sylvester, John and Vickie Hickman of Ellaville, James Hickman of Moultrie, Regina and Craig Dutton of Williamson, Matthew and Sabrina White of Pine Mountain, and Joseph and Vicky White of Thomaston; sister and brother-in-law: Claudia and George Kitchens of Columbus; 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog Trooper.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, February 25, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 26, 10 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Billy Smith officiating.
Burial will follow at 3 p.m., in Floral Memory Gardens, 120 Old Pretoria Hwy., Albany with Pastor Charlie Brown officiating.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon, GA, is assisting the family with arrangements.
