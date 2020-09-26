AnnieLee Clanton Woodham HarveyAlbany, GAAnnieLee Clanton Woodham Harvey, 88, of Albany, GA died 9/27/2020 in Sylvester, GA, Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
