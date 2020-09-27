Mrs. AnnieLee Clanton Woodham Harvey, 88, of Albany died Sunday Sept 27, 2020 at Pruitt Health Care in Sylvester, GA.
A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday 10:00AM at Riverside Cemetery. Pastor David Woodham will be officiating.
Born in Albany, GA, Mrs. Harvey was the daughter of Leslie Watkins Clanton and Ora Lee Eason Clanton. She traveled all over the United States with the International Bowling League and was an avid Bingo Player. Mrs. Harvey was of the Baptist Faith.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her two husbands Charles D. Woodham and William G. Harvey; two sisters Betty York and Eva Ruth Creighton; a brother Buddy Clanton; a daughter in law Sharon Woodham; two grandchildren Shayna Cook and Becky Woodham.
She is survived by five children Charles Woodham of Albany; David Woodham and his wife Teri of TX; Glenn Woodham and his wife Becky of TX; Susan Coppenger and her husband Bill of TN; Robyn Woodham Henry of Sylvester; 20 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
