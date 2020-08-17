Mr. Anthony Daniel Johnson, Jr., 57, passed on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. His graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Rocky Bottom Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Shellman, GA. Bishop Corderal C. Gilbert will officiate.
Precious memories will always be cherished by his loving and devoted family which includes his son, Antonio (Da'Shjuana) Foster and two grandsons, Antarrious and AnDravious of Cuthbert, GA; two sisters, Sarah (Randy) Cooper, of Dawson, GA, and Bernethia Johnson of Shellman, GA; two brothers, Willie Johnson of Shellman, GA, and Deron (Stephanie) Johnson of Albany, GA; five aunts, including a special aunt (Essie Mae Davis), one uncle, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
