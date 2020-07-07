Funeral services for Anthony Payne ( Mose) Morrell, 76, of Pelham will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00AM at Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home. The Rev. Ed Green will officiate and interment will be at Pinecrest Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be the Hardee's Coffee Club, Gene Willis, Neadom Palmer, John Butler, Tommy Humphries, Larry Scarbrough, Earl Cone and Jack Glausier. Born March 9, 1944 in Camilla he was the son of the late A.P. and Velma McGalliard Morrell. Mr. Morrell passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Pruitt Health-Moultrie. He was retired from the Pelham Senior Center and Scott and Marshall's Grocery in Pelham, Loved to fish, do word puzzles and was avid Auburn Tigers Fan and a member of Mt. Zion Church. He was married to Suzanne Hooks Morrell for 54 years of Pelham who survives. Other survivors include his daughter, Alicia Irvin (Jason) of Albany; a son, Tony Morrell of Baconton; Grandchildren, Emily Irvin, Adam Irvin and a special little man, Carson Klar; and one sister, Vauna Long (Ramsey) of Pensicola, Fl. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines must be followed. A live stream of the service will be provided for those unable to attend on Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Homes facebook page. Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham

To send flowers to the family of Anthony (Mose) Morrell, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.