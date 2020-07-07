Funeral services for Anthony Payne ( Mose) Morrell, 76, of Pelham will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00AM at Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home. The Rev. Ed Green will officiate and interment will be at Pinecrest Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be the Hardee's Coffee Club, Gene Willis, Neadom Palmer, John Butler, Tommy Humphries, Larry Scarbrough, Earl Cone and Jack Glausier. Born March 9, 1944 in Camilla he was the son of the late A.P. and Velma McGalliard Morrell. Mr. Morrell passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Pruitt Health-Moultrie. He was retired from the Pelham Senior Center and Scott and Marshall's Grocery in Pelham, Loved to fish, do word puzzles and was avid Auburn Tigers Fan and a member of Mt. Zion Church. He was married to Suzanne Hooks Morrell for 54 years of Pelham who survives. Other survivors include his daughter, Alicia Irvin (Jason) of Albany; a son, Tony Morrell of Baconton; Grandchildren, Emily Irvin, Adam Irvin and a special little man, Carson Klar; and one sister, Vauna Long (Ramsey) of Pensicola, Fl. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines must be followed. A live stream of the service will be provided for those unable to attend on Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Homes facebook page. Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham
