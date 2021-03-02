Mr. Anthony Ray Ausby , 60, of Oakfield, Georgia departed this life on Monday, March 1, 2021 at his home in the care of his nephew Reginald Bernard Ausby. Anthony was born October 29, 1960 in Sylvester, Georgia. He was the 5th child of the late Johnnie Will and Ethel Mae Ausby. Tony, as he was affectionately known, was raised and nurtured in a Christian home, as a child, he joined the Charity Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Doles, Georgia, under the leadership of Reverend R.L. Jones.
His early years of education began at Ossie Whearry in Red Rock, Georgia. He continued his education and graduated from Worth County High School in 1978. Tony loved people and enjoyed making them laugh.
He was employed several years by Brigadier Manufactured Homes Company in Sylvester, Georgia. Tony enjoyed working until his health failed.
Anthony will always be remembered in our hearts. the family he loved and are left to cherish his memories are his sisters, Dr. Linda J. Nelson (Earl), Sherryl A Haugabrook (Arthur), Vernell A, Sims (David), Carolyn D. Rouse (McArthur), Ruby Nell Ausby, Mary Dean Williams, Jeanette King, and Gloria Miller (Tony) and Brother/Nephew Reginald B. Ausby. Three aunts, Pauline Ausby, Helen Ausby and Martha Corhen. One Uncle, Benny Brown (Thedoshia) and a host of nieces, nephews, great nephews, great nieces, cousins and caring friends.
Graveside service honoring his life will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 , at 12:00 PM at New Saint James Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Oakfield, Georgia.
