Mr. Anthony "Tony" Duke Fowler, 65, of Albany died Sunday November 8, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
His funeral service will be held Wednesday 11:00AM at Life Spring Church with interment to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Pastor Mark Knight will be officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:00 to 7:00PM at Kimbrell-Stern.
A lifelong native of Albany, Mr. Fowler was the son of James Emory Fowler and Clarice Duke Fowler. He played the drums for the band Yakatz and recently the band Jen and Tonic. He also played in numerous other bands. Mr. Fowler was a member of Life Spring Church.
Survivors include his wife Jeanine Fowler of Albany; a step-daughter Carla Brasswell and her husband John of Athens, GA; a brother James Michael Fowler and his wife Donna of Albany; two sisters Vicki Cribbs of Leesburg; Phyllis Barr and her husband Kenny of Leesburg; several nieces and nephews.
