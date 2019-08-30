Mr. Antonio Ranard Richardson, Sr. ("SOLO"), 42, passed away on August 19, 2019. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 31, at 11:00 a.m. at ATOC African Methodist Episcopal Church in Dawson, GA. Reverend Dr. George Moore, Jr., will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson.
Mr. Richardson leaves to cherish his memory, his mother and stepfather. Deloris and Lucis Strong of Greenville, MS; his former wife, Iseeta Prince of Stone Mountain, GA; his children, Aiyanna Tiarra , Alexus Antonia Ranaya both of Greenwood, MS, Nyah Marie of Stone Mountain, GA, and Jaylyn Damon of Tucson; a grandson, Zion Antonio Smith; his sister, Tarsha R. Mosley; a niece, Amber Richardson; a nephew, Earious Richardson of Tunica, MS; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
