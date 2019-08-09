Antonio Works

Mr. Antonio J. Works, 46 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11:00AM in the Doretha H. Payne Chapel at Martin Luther King Funeral Home, 1908 M. L. King, Jr. Drive. Reverend Anthony Holt will officiate. Remains will be cremated following the funeral service. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, August 9, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at 406 Johnny W. Williams Road.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
