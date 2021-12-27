April Blaine Allen, 53, of Albany, GA, died December 26, 2021. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
April was born on April 23, 1968 at the Subic Naval Base in Zambales, Philippines. Her family was later stationed in Albany, GA which she called home. She was raised in a house that was too crowded (shared with four siblings) until it became too empty, with the passing of her mother in 2017. She graduated second in her class from Dougherty High School and later studied Secondary Education at Darton College. April worked tirelessly her entire life on the Marine Corps Logistics Base, at McDonalds, and Proctor & Gamble.
Notoriously sociable, with a pleasing demeanor, April always wore a smile. She was generous yet content in all she had and received in life, but deserving of so much more. She was a devoted daughter with an affecting personality, occasionally for the worse but more often for the better. She was a Golden State Warrior Fan and Pet Lover. April was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Marcelina Allen.
Survivors include her brother, Aaron W. (Tara) Allen of Albany, GA, three sisters, Arlina (Calvin) Wheeler of Albany, GA, Allarea (Dave) Longley of Covington, WA and Alida (Doug) Wyatt of Leesburg, GA, a host of well-loved nieces and nephews and her pets, Dexter, Curry and Beverly.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of April to Open Arms, 420 Pine Ave., Albany, GA, 31701 or to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
