Arcie William "A.W." Holton, Jr. 96, of Albany, GA., died Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Willson Hospice House. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Grady Morey will officiate. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Masonic rites will be conducted by the Tri County Memorial Club, Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Post #30
A native of Mitchell County Mr. Holton has resided in Albany since 1958. Mr. Holton served his country during World War II serving in the United States Army. He also served during the Korean Conflict in the United States Air Force. Mr. Holton retired after 39 years from CSX Railroad where he was a locomotive engineer.
He was Past Master and 60 plus year member of Dougherty Lodge #591 F&AM, Past Master and charter member of Monument Daylight Lodge #741 F&AM, a member of the Tri- County Memorial Club, where he conducted countless Masonic funerals. Mr. Holton was a 33rd degree Scottish Rite mason, former member of the Hasan Shriners and part of the Transportation team where he carried children to the Shrine burn hospitals in Galveston, TX and Cincinnati, OH as well as the Shrine orthopedic hospitals in Tampa, FL and Greenville SC. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 30 and Westview Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Clarine Holton, his brothers, Mervin C. Holton, Otis Holton and Tracy Holton and his sisters Jeanine Silvers and Hazel Wilson Burnett.
Survivors include his son Arcie William Holton, III., and his daughter Constance "Connie" Bryant, a sister Jeanell Meeks, his grandchildren, Kimberly Holton Corenflos, Simone Holton Thompson, Jared Bryant and Jordan Bryant, five great-grandchildren and nine great great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Sunday December 12, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make donations in memory of Mr. Holton to Willson Hospice House 320 Foundation Lane Albany, GA 31701.
