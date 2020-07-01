Dea. Aris William Mathis, Sr., 98, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. His funeral service was held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m at Albritten's Funeral Service Chapel. Elder Troy Jackson officiate, and intement was held at Pineview Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Dea. Mathis leaves to cherish his memories: a son, Aris (Helen) Mathis, Jr., of Dawson; a daughter, Mary Ann Minter of Dawson; a grandchild he raised as his own, Bobby (Patricia) Mathis of Albany, GA; grandchildren, Ricky (Sherry), Terrence, Derrick, Angela, Sharon, and Diane (Alvin), great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Homer Spencer of Dawson, GA; sisters-in-law, Mittie Ree (Charlie) Allen of Dawson, GA, and Frances Hart of Albany, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and other loved ones.

