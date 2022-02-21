...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST /10 AM
CST/ THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia, and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Mrs. Arlinda "Linda" Farrow Miller, 80, of Albany died Monday Feb 21, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family.
A memorial service will be held Thursday 11:00AM at Branchville United Methodist Church in Mitchell County with interment to follow at Mizpah Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Grady County. Rev. Lynn Roberts will be officiating.
Born in Bainbridge, GA she was the daughter of Milton Farrow and Mattie Lou Sadler.
Mrs. Miller was a member of East Pelham Baptist Church where she taught Bible Study and led the Youth Group. In more recent years she attended Morningside United Methodist Church. Mrs. Miller was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved painting china and was a self-taught seamstress. Mrs. Miller was a devout woman of God and a prayer warrior for the family and loved unconditionally.
She was preceded in death by her husband C.H. "Neil" Miller.
Survivors include her children Lynn Miller of Charleston, SC; Lisa Davis and her husband Bill of Mitchell, County GA; Keith Miller and his wife Anna of Leesburg GA; Jonathan Miller and his wife Amy of Athens, GA; a sister Jane LeWayne Salter of North Carolina; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Those desiring please make donations to Margaret Jo Hogg Alzheimer's Center, 229 N. Jackson St., Albany, GA 31701.
