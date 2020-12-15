Arthur E. Johnson

Arthur E. (Art) Johnson, 64, of Albany, died Monday, December 14, 2020, at his residence.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, December 18, 2020, at First United Methodist Church. Rev. Anna Miller will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Born in March 1956 at Chaumont U.S. Air Force Base, France, Art was the son of the late Arthur E. and Gladys June Kimball Johnson. While traveling the globe as a child in a military family, he developed a love of photography at a young age. He claimed San Antonio, Texas, as his hometown, but in 1986, he relocated to Albany, where he and his wife established and operated Memories in Minutes/Art Johnson Photography for 21 years. In recent years, the community continued to seek him out for his skills in portraiture and photo restoration. He attended First United Methodist Church.
A devoted husband, loving father, and adoring grandfather, his survivors include his high school sweetheart and wife of 45 years, Lorie Johnson, son James Johnson and his wife Sidney of Marietta, daughter Kimberly Hart and her husband Casey of Nacogdoches, TX, granddaughter Emily Hart of Nacogdoches, TX, and loving brother Doug Johnson of Albany.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Sunday Evening with our Neighbors (SEWN) Ministry at First United Methodist Church of Albany, 307 Flint Avenue, Albany, GA 31701. This ministry prepares hot meals for the homeless every Sunday evening.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
