Albany, GA
Arthur Lee Johnson
Mr. Arthur Lee Johnson 79, of Albany, Georgia transitioned on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Mary Baptist Church 6829 St. Mary Road, Baconton, Georgia. Interment will following in St Mary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31701
(229) 436-3553
To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.