Funeral services for Mr. Arthur Lee Jones III, 25 of Albany will be held Saturday July 27, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Olive Faith Center, 103 Dewey Street, Albany, Georgia with Rev. Lorenzo Heard, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Memory Gardens, 120 Old Pretoria Road, Albany, Georgia. Please feel free to sign the guestbook by visiting our website at www.poteatfhllc.com.
Poteat Funeral Home
Albany 229/436-3615
