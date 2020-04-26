Worth County, GA
Artie Bell Mayze (Fowler)
Born (September 26, 1925) and raised in Worth County, GA, Artie was one of eleven children born to Edgar and Lula Fowler. She was a lifelong member of Zion Grove Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, 10 siblings, and her devoted son-in-law, Solomon Johnson
For her entire life, Artie, was devoted to her family and considered the "family nurse." Wherever, whenever, there was a family member in need, they called on Artie, and she would travel by Trailways Bus, to care for and nurse them back to health. Artie was a giver, who taught by example, the true qualities of a servant leader. Her kindness, charity and love touched the lives of so many. She loved and was loved by all who knew her.
She shared a very special relationship with her only child, Bertha. They never lived more than 10 miles apart, after Artie moved to Albany over 50 years ago. Their relationship was more akin to sisters, than mother and daughter. Their lives were so intertwined that they did almost everything together. She was so proud of their relationship and what she referred to as "her long tall," of offspring through her one child. She was happiest when her family was together at her home, where she could cook and feed them all.
Artie, is survived by her daughter, Bertha Johnson; one brother, Wayman Fowler; five grandchildren - Tonie Murray(Herbert), Lesiah Conley(O.C.), Clayton Johnson, Audery Johnson and Shanta Johnson; thirteen great grandchildren - Clayton Jr, Chauntel, Montez, Meshel, Curtis, Christin, Nicholas, Derrick, Alexis, Herbert, Erin, Rian and Ahmon; a devoted niece, Zeda George (Otis) and great nephew, Landon Perry( Brandi); fifteen great, great grand children and a host of nieces, nephews and adopted son and daughters.
Moma, grandma, great granny, Aunt Artie, Ms. Mayze, will be missed forever.
Graveside services were held Friday, April 24, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. in the Floral Memory Gardens 120 Old Pretoria Road in Albany, Georgia. Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
