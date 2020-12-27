Mr. Arturo Bello-Santiago, 94, of Leesburg, passed away on December 28, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020, in the chapel of Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg. Following the service, he will be laid to rest at Andersonville National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
Born April 27, 1926, in Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Ramon Bello and Carolina Santiago. He proudly served our country in the United States Army where he served in the 66th infantry at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico. He later retired as an accountant. He was of the Catholic faith and attended St. Theresa's Catholic Church when he was able. Mr. Bello was an avid reader and loved to get in his car, take a drive, and enjoy the scenery. A beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Dieppa Bello; and son-in-law, Angel Torrellas.
Survivors include his children, Arturo Bello Jr. (Gina), Evelyn Torrellas (Stacy Hall), and Ada Bello-Cruz all of Leesburg; grandchildren, Melissa Bello Sumner (J.D.), Alexander Bello (Melanie), Pedro Cruz (Taylor), Gloriana Cruz (Brushard); and great-grandchildren, John David, Brayden, Ayden, and Marcus.
