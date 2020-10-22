Arva Lee Greene, age 87, of Leland, North Carolina passed away October 17, 2020 following a brief illness.
Arva Lee was born January 9, 1933 in Logan, Utah and was the daughter of the late William Wells Smith and the late Myrtle May Squires. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Milton Greene and her son, Russell Carlysle Checketts, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Kevin Lee Checketts, Donna Greene Norman, Robbin Lynn Checketts, Deborah Greene Bowman, and Marc James Greene and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arva Lee led a life of service to family, community through Albany Women's Club and her church. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She attended college as an adult, and found a career as a Registered Nurse. Later in her career, which she truly loved, working for Hospice providing compassionate care to families. She was a talented artist, seamstress, and baker. She was well-known for her homemade breads and pound cake. Mom was one of a kind who truly excelled at everything and always told it how it was!
There will be a graveside service at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 restrictions this will be private.
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington NC 28403
910.791.9099
