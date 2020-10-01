Ashley Brooke Welch

Ms. Ashley Welch, 43, of Americus, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Hugh Harbort officiating.
Ashley was born May 16, 1977 in Americus, GA to Jackie and Velma Welch. She was a Registered Nurse and worked at several doctor's offices and hospitals before her retirement. Ashley loved spending time with pets, especially her cats.
Survivors include her parents, Jackie and Velma Wilson Welch of Americus, GA; a brother, Tim Welch of Valdosta, GA; and two nephews, Bryce and Preston Welch.
In lieu of flowers, that family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Sumter Humane Society, 108 Industrial Blvd, Americus, GA 31709 or at www.sumterhumanesociety.org .
