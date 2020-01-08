Lee County, GA
Ashley Renee Lewis
Ashley Renee Lewis, 33, of Lee County, GA died Monday, January 5, 2020 at Homestead Hospice of Emory Midtown in Atlanta, GA. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Roy Cook will officiate.
Ashley was born in Albany, GA on February 20, 1986. She grew up in Leesburg, GA and graduated from Lee County High School. She was a loving mother, enjoyed Arts and Crafts and moved to Atlanta, GA in 2016 where she was employed with Atronix, Inc.
Survivors include her children, Tyler, Calvin, Thomas, and Lily, and her father, Dean R. (Debbie) Lewis, all of Lee Co, GA, her mother, Sonja Fowler of Bainbridge, GA, her brothers, Stephen Henshaw, and Corey Fowler (Terra), all of Donalsonville, GA, Jay Woody, Albany, GA, and her sister, Tiffany Dismuke (Andrew) of Dawson, GA. Ashley is preceded in death by her grandparents Dan and Catherine Lewis.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Ashley to Cancer Ties, P.O. Box 71812, Albany, GA, 31708.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
www.mathewsfuneralhome.com
