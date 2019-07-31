Ashley Marie Tillman, 31, of Alpharetta, GA, formerly of Albany, GA, died peacefully with her family by her side Sunday, July 28, 2019 at her home after a long illness. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery.
Ashley was born in Albany, GA on July 8, 1988 to the late William L. Tillman, Jr. and Mary A. Bachman Tillman. She grew up in Tifton, GA and was a graduate of Tift County High School where she was a member of ROTC and enjoyed tap dancing. She moved from Moultrie, GA to the Atlanta area in 2014 to be close to family. Ashley was of the Baptist faith, and loved Luke Bryan. She was preceded in death by her father, her grandmothers, Louise Breeden Morris and Evelyn Tillman, her great grandmother, Nannie Breeden and her grandfather, William Tillman, Sr.
Survivors include her daughter, Kelly Tillman, her mother, Mary A. Tillman, her brother, Brian Braswell (Keith Williams) and her sister, Candice Tillman McClure all of Alpharetta, GA, nieces and nephews, Nadia McClure, Cooper Gilliard, Nara McClure, Hunter McClure, and Tristan McClure all of Adel, GA.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Mathews Funeral Home.
The family is accepting flowers, or those desiring may make contributions in memory of Ashley Marie Tillman to Home Hospice of Georgia, 3235 Satellite Blvd, Building 400, Suite 104, Duluth, GA 30096.
