Ashton Taylor

Ashton Jonathon Taylor, 24, of Lee County passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020.
His service will be Friday 4:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Leesburg with interment to follow at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Ben McFather and Lee Wright will officiate.
A native of Lee County, GA. and born in Lawrenceville, Ashton attended Lee County School system through majority of his life. He was a graduate of Appling County High School and was a student at Albany Technical College and worked with LMC Ag.
Survivors include his mother, Anissa D. Taylor, Lee County, father, Kevin L. Taylor, Baxley, brothers, Cory Hall (Emily), Nevada, Austin Taylor (Jordan), Cleveland, TN, Alexander Taylor (Sara), Baxley, grandparents John and Diann Wright, Lee County, Audrey Taylor, Newport News, VA, aunt, Kimberly Davis (Brian), Leesburg, uncles, Kyle Taylor (Kim) and Keith Taylor (Christina) both of Newport News, VA, nephews, Haysen Law, Dayton Taylor, Kason Taylor, cousins, Flint, Brily and Coast Davis, Murphy, Johnathan and Janell Taylor, two step-brothers Bailey and Jerrod Causey, many great aunts and uncles and friends.
Ashton was a competitive wrestler with the Lee County Wrestling Team. He was full of life and would do anything for anyone at any given time. He loved his family. He loved being outdoors fishing, hunting, working on his truck, boats and anything he could fix. He would spend hours repairing and trying to figure out what was wrong with it, it was an accomplishment to him to get things fixed, he was very good with his hands. He enjoyed being on the creek with his friends and brother and this is where he spent his final moments; he had just saved his younger brother moments before he lost his own life. Ashton will forever be our hero and be missed by all who knew him.
Ashton was full of dreams and ideas, after he was to graduate from Albany Tech in May 2021, he planned to become a full-time mechanic or join the U.S. Navy and continue his schooling to become a Diesel Mechanic.
The family will receive friends Thursday 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring, please make memorial donations to Ashton's family or mail to 3206 Gillionville Road, Albany, GA, 31721.
